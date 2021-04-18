United Parcel Service’s (UPS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $215.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an a- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.32.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $179.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.05. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $180.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

