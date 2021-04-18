United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given New $212.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright raised shares of United Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.13.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics stock opened at $203.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $94.26 and a one year high of $204.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.99.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $544,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 58,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.