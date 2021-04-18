UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,858 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,474 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after purchasing an additional 986,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after acquiring an additional 569,142 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $391.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,532,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,117. The company has a market capitalization of $369.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.25 and a 12 month high of $392.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.77.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

