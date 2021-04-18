UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 1,709 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 119.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.7% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Amazon.com by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,102,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 target price (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.88.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,399.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,256.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,132.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3,187.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

