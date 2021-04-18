UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Buys 87 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after acquiring an additional 145,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after acquiring an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.98. The stock had a trading volume of 40,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,937. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.76 and a 200-day moving average of $216.58. The company has a market capitalization of $173.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $232.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.