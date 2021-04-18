Uquid Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.88 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $222.84 million and approximately $25.88 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.28 or 0.00040165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00068462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00020583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.22 or 0.00674492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00087912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00038390 BTC.

Uquid Coin Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

