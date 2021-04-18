UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will report earnings per share of ($1.27) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.45). UroGen Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.79) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.72) to ($3.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.01).

URGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

URGN stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.35. 121,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,077. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $383.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URGN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 43,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

