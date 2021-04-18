US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,607 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of US Ecology worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in US Ecology by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,024,000 after purchasing an additional 310,485 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in US Ecology by 13.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in US Ecology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,613,000 after purchasing an additional 272,219 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $241.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

