USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

USAC stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $16.50.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 86.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $158.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. Research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.12%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 7,000.00%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

