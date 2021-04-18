Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,600,000 after buying an additional 96,339 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $108.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.73 and a 1 year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $91.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. Analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RARE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $314,827.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $1,117,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,204 shares in the company, valued at $10,908,128.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,637,704. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

