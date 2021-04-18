Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of DermTech by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DermTech by 60.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DermTech alerts:

DMTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of DMTK opened at $43.46 on Friday. DermTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $144,415.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $121,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,514 shares of company stock worth $1,947,761 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK).

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.