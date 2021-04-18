Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,215.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 805.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 587.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $1.9844 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.81%.

SNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

