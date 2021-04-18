Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAC. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $14.44 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

