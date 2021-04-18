Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 167,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 38,784 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 37,520 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $51.37. 9,082,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,602,581. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $51.08.

