Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.58. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $65.89.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

