Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 46,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,261,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $386.49 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $220.85 and a one year high of $387.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $361.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

