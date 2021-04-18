Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lifted by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Resource Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

VTV stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.27. 54,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231,132. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $90.98 and a one year high of $134.63.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

