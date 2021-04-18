Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Increased by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,313,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after buying an additional 49,005 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.35. 2,444,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,132. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.57 and its 200-day moving average is $119.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $134.63.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

