Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Sells 9,637 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,637 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 5.1% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $31,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,589,000 after purchasing an additional 212,738 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.65.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $3.68 on Friday, hitting $208.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,359,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.49 and a 12-month high of $205.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

