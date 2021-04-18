Veriti Management LLC Grows Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

Shares of ZBH opened at $171.88 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.21 and a 12 month high of $172.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,074.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.12.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

