Veriti Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,619 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $140.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,306,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.86 and its 200-day moving average is $142.19. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $396.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

