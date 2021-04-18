Veriti Management LLC Has $382,000 Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth $264,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.81.

NYSE:SQ opened at $256.10 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.89. The company has a market cap of $116.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total transaction of $25,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $4,104,066.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,262,260 shares of company stock valued at $293,942,536. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

