Veriti Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after purchasing an additional 273,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,979,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,651,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.76. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.38. The firm has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EMR shares. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.