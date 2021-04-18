Veriti Management LLC Sells 597 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Prudential by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 42,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Prudential by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential by 1,383.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 1.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $43.18 on Friday. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on PUK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

