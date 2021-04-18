VerusCoin Price Tops $1.39 on Major Exchanges (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $85.62 million and approximately $59,936.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded 46.9% higher against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00002436 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.88 or 0.00281046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004385 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00028411 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.81 or 0.00727425 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,024.40 or 1.00241572 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.98 or 0.00868362 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 61,788,505 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

