Vesper Trading Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Vesper has a market cap of $98.78 million and $6.82 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vesper coin can currently be bought for about $37.48 or 0.00067738 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vesper has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00066133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.38 or 0.00278998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.05 or 0.00721146 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00025935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,069.98 or 0.99521045 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.83 or 0.00847259 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635,416 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

