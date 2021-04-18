Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VICR. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other Vicor news, CFO James A. Simms sold 41,993 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $4,252,631.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,499.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 3,561 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $363,756.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,908,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,120,689.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,271 shares of company stock valued at $6,187,786. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VICR opened at $85.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 475.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.91. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $40.13 and a 12-month high of $104.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

