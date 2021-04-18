VIG (VIG) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.25 Million

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, VIG has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $1,030.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,410.15 or 0.13531535 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000985 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,360,036 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.