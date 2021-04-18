Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,159,529,000 after purchasing an additional 154,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.88.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,399.44 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,132.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,187.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

