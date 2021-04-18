VITE (VITE) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, VITE has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. VITE has a market cap of $85.12 million and $26.75 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00152632 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000402 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,013,158,236 coins and its circulating supply is 480,587,126 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

