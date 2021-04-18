Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.3% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.0% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $1,093,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Shares of LMT traded up $2.77 on Friday, reaching $393.40. 19,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $110.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

