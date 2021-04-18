Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $425,000 Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.36. 236,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,398,081. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.99. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

