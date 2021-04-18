Vivid Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 72,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 582.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.73. The stock had a trading volume of 22,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,728. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $167.07 and a 12 month high of $276.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

