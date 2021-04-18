Vivid Financial Management Inc. Invests $304,000 in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CURI. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CURI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CuriosityStream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. 2,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,648. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.30.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI).

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.