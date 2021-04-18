Vivid Financial Management Inc. Makes New $389,000 Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Polianta Ltd raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,362 shares of company stock valued at $161,268,780. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZM. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.62.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $330.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,405. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.67 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a PE ratio of 426.13, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.51 and its 200 day moving average is $403.57.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

