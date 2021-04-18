Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. AlphaValue raised shares of Voestalpine to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Erste Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voestalpine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

VLPNY stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.