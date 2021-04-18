Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 236 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price target on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 250 price target on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volvo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of SEK 219.36.

Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

