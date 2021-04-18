W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $122,675,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,209,000 after acquiring an additional 890,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,749,000 after acquiring an additional 420,890 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 682.2% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 419,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 365,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,784,000 after acquiring an additional 181,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of WPC opened at $72.10 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $76.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.80%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

