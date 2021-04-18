Wagerr (WGR) Hits Market Capitalization of $20.17 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $20.17 million and $48,220.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0930 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00022025 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 215,916,054 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

