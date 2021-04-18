Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,043 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Warrior Met Coal worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after buying an additional 829,663 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,165,000 after buying an additional 192,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after buying an additional 146,789 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,632,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.68 million, a P/E ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.25. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

