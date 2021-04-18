Washington Federal, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Washington Federal in a research note issued on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Washington Federal by 71.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.00%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

