Waves (WAVES) Price Hits $12.70

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Waves coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.70 or 0.00023157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Waves has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. Waves has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $149.28 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025729 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00009561 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,874,886 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves’ official website is waves.tech . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. “

Buying and Selling Waves

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

