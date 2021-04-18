Waves (WAVES) Price Tops $13.78 on Exchanges

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. Waves has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $159.08 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waves has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.78 or 0.00024218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00035658 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00010056 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Waves

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,879,878 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official website is waves.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. “

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

