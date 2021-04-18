WAX (WAXP) Market Capitalization Reaches $329.69 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $329.69 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000372 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00041829 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,722,899,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,557,008,796 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.