Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires 1,735 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PING. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,682,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,735,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,358,000 after purchasing an additional 85,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,956,000 after purchasing an additional 236,331 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,963,000 after buying an additional 510,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 672,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,250,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 14,345 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $428,198.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,461.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,095,966.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,272 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $22.83 on Friday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -326.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.