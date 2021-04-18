Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases 270 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 62.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 101.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $190.10 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.71 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of -132.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $383.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.39 million. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,589,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,443 shares of company stock worth $97,164,192 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.18.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

