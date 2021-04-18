Wealth Management Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 555.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,741 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF makes up 1.2% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $155.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.54. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $58.37 and a 12-month high of $191.13.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

