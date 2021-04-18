Wealth Management Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 29.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,564 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,581,000 after buying an additional 537,343 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after buying an additional 905,116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,030,000 after buying an additional 328,224 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,063,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,828,000 after purchasing an additional 121,703 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78.

