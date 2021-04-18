Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 60 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $233.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

