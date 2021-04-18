Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 20.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,597,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,493,000 after buying an additional 15,794,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $76,681,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1,364.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,731,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after buying an additional 3,476,659 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3,845.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,099,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 3,021,376 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2,891.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,000 after buying an additional 1,813,900 shares during the period. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

